Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ex-B.M College principal Hanif  passes away

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 2: Former principal of Government B.M College in the district Prof Md Hanif, former founding syndicate member of Barishal University, passed away on Monday at 10 pm. He was 90.
He breathed his last in Ibne Sina Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.
General Secretary of teacher council of the college Alamin Sarwar said, he was suffering from old age complications for a long time.  For the last time treatment, he was admitted into Ibne Sina Hospital, he added.
Ex-principal of the college Prof SM Imanul Hakim said, he played encouraging role as principal of the college; through him, B.M rCollege got the modern shape; besides, his role in the expansion of education was incomparable.
Ex-president of Chhatramoitri of the college Shamil Shahrukh Tamal said, he also took part in the movement for establishing Barishal University. "We are deeply saddened for his demise," he added.
His death has been condoled by Barishal District and City Awami League, State Minister for Water Resources Col (Rtd) Zahid Faruk Shameem, MP, Workers Party's President Rashed Khan Menon, MP, and Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah.
Different organisations including Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club and Barishal Reporters Unity also made deep       condolence.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sherpur Press Club gets new body
Obituary
Countryside Event
Ex-B.M College principal Hanif  passes away
Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts
Boro output likely to fall for want of rain
Four found dead in three districts
Child burnt alive in Madaripur


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft