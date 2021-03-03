Ex-B.M College principal Hanif  passes away

BARISHAL, Mar 2: Former principal of Government B.M College in the district Prof Md Hanif, former founding syndicate member of Barishal University, passed away on Monday at 10 pm. He was 90.

He breathed his last in Ibne Sina Hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

General Secretary of teacher council of the college Alamin Sarwar said, he was suffering from old age complications for a long time. For the last time treatment, he was admitted into Ibne Sina Hospital, he added.

Ex-principal of the college Prof SM Imanul Hakim said, he played encouraging role as principal of the college; through him, B.M rCollege got the modern shape; besides, his role in the expansion of education was incomparable.

Ex-president of Chhatramoitri of the college Shamil Shahrukh Tamal said, he also took part in the movement for establishing Barishal University. "We are deeply saddened for his demise," he added.

His death has been condoled by Barishal District and City Awami League, State Minister for Water Resources Col (Rtd) Zahid Faruk Shameem, MP, Workers Party's President Rashed Khan Menon, MP, and Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah.

Different organisations including Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club and Barishal Reporters Unity also made deep condolence.



