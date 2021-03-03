Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts

Nine people including two women and a minor child were killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Barishal, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Bogura, Cox's Bazar, and Kurigram, in three days.

BARISHAL: An aged farmer in Wazirpur Upazila of the district was killed in a road accident on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Razzak Molla ,70.

According to witnesses, at about 7pm when he was crossing a road

near Mundapasha, a speedy bike hit him from behind leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to a local hospital where doctor declared him dead.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Mashiur Rahman said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman in Wabda area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at night, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

NETRAKONA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Purbadhala upazilas of the district on Sunday.

A woman was killed in a road accident in the district town in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nureja Akhter, 47, wife of Abdul Khaleq of Darun Sahta Village under Sahta Union in Barhatta Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Nureja fell on the road from a motorcycle in front of Dutta High School in the town at around 5am. At that time, a pick-up van crushed her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police (Sadar Circle) Morsheda Khatun confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested the pick-up van driver in this connection.

Earlier, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed as a truck rammed into his vehicle in Purbadhala Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sultan Ahmed, 38, son of late Abdul Hakim, a resident of Tulapaboi Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Hamidpur area on the Shyamganj-Birishiri Road at around 4am, which left the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Shyamganj Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Ferdous Alam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and at least five others were injured in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Nurunnabi Pradhan said a soil-laden truck fell in the roadside ditch after being hit by a Natore-bound bus of 'National Travels' in Naimuri Bazar Roapara area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway at around 1:30pm, which left the man dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the PS, the OC added.

BOGURA: A trolley driver was killed in a road accident in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahfizur Rahman Sujon, 32, son of Alim Uddin Akanda, a resident of Paota Nayapara Village under Maidanhatta Union in the upazila.

Shibganj PS OC Badiuzzaman said a brick-laden trolley turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Kupa area on the Daridah-Fanshitala Road at noon, which left its driver seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

COX'S BAZAR: Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a bus and a microbus in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mujibur Rahman, 30, a resident of Chairakhali Village under Fasiakhali Union, and Enamul Haque, 25, of Dulahazara Union in the upazila.

Chakaria Chiringa Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Sirajul Islam said a bus of 'Ena Paribahan' collided head-on with a microbus on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram Highway at around 8:30am, which left the duo dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

Being informed, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies.

The injured were rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, the SI added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was run over by a truck in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fahim, 8, son of Hafiz, a resident of Mandalpara Village under Tabakpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said said a truck ran over Fahim when he was crossing a road in Jogipara area at around 9am, which left him dead on the spot.

Ulipur PS SI Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident.





