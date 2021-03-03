Boro output likely to fall for want of rain



According to field sources, farmers do not see any possibility of raining in this month of Falgun. They are apprehending of worse yielding if not timely rain occurs.

Local agriculture office sources said, this season, a total of 30,150 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under Boro cultivation in the upazila. Of these, hybrid included 13,975 ha, Ufsi 15,920 ha and local variety 150 ha.

Hybrid production target in rice form has been fixed at 4.76 metric tons (MT), Ufsi 3.82 MT and local variety 1.88 MT.

Dirai Upazila Agriculture Officer Abu Md Maniruzzaman said, production deficit is likely if timely rain does not occur. Usually raining begins by end of Falgun, he added.

He mentioned, one or two times of rainfall takes place in Magh; It did not happen this year.

If timely raining does not occurs, per bigha production can be less by three/four maunds, he added.

He informed, there are machines and pipes in haor to irrigate paddy lands along the river.

If any farmer contacts, he will be assisted, he further said.

Due to want of rain, not only paddy, vegetable, mango, jackfruit and other crops are likely to be affected, he warned.











