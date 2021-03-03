Four found dead in three districts

Four people including a woman and her minor daughter were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Jhenidah and Bogura, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a rickshaw-puller from a pond in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday morning after four days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Shamser Sheikh, 20, son of Chand Mia, a resident of Court Market area in Rajshahi City.

Police sources said Shamser had been missing since February 24.

Later, locals spotted his body in a pond in Palashbari Village under Deopara Union in the upazila at around 9:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the hanging body of a school teacher with his hands and legs were tied up in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Sujon, 32, was an assistant teacher of Holidhani Government Primary School. He was the son of late Khairul Islam, a resident of Holidhani Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals saw the hanging body of Sujon with his hands and legs were tied up in one Shariful Islam's house at Gopalpur Bazar in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a woman and her five-month-old daughter from Sariakandi Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Khatun, 22, wife of Al Amin of Dharabarja Char area under Bohail Union in the upazila, and her minor daughter Ayesha.

Sariakandi PS OC Mizanur Rahman said Shefali Khatun went out of the house with her minor daughter to see a 'kabiraj' on Saturday afternoon. Since then they had been missing.

Later, locals found their bodies at a maze field in Shankarpur Village on Sunday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 8:30pm and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.





