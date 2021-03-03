Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four found dead in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman and her minor daughter were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Jhenidah and Bogura, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a rickshaw-puller from a pond in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday morning after four days of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Shamser Sheikh, 20, son of Chand Mia, a resident of Court Market area in Rajshahi City.
Police sources said Shamser had been missing since February 24.
Later, locals spotted his body in a pond in Palashbari Village under Deopara Union in the upazila at around 9:30am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
JHENIDAH: Police recovered the hanging body of a school teacher with his hands and legs were tied up in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Sujon, 32, was an assistant teacher of Holidhani Government Primary School. He was the son of late Khairul Islam, a resident of Holidhani Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals saw the hanging body of Sujon with his hands and legs were tied up in one Shariful Islam's house at Gopalpur Bazar in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a woman and her five-month-old daughter from Sariakandi Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Shefali Khatun, 22, wife of Al Amin of Dharabarja Char area under Bohail Union in the upazila, and her minor daughter Ayesha.
Sariakandi PS OC Mizanur Rahman said Shefali Khatun went out of the house with her minor daughter to see a 'kabiraj' on Saturday afternoon. Since then they had been missing.  
Later, locals found their bodies at a maze field in Shankarpur Village on Sunday afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 8:30pm and sent those to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sherpur Press Club gets new body
Obituary
Countryside Event
Ex-B.M College principal Hanif  passes away
Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts
Boro output likely to fall for want of rain
Four found dead in three districts
Child burnt alive in Madaripur


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft