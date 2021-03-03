Child burnt alive in Madaripur

MADARIPIUR, Mar 2: A one and a half-year-old girl was burnt alive at Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mahfuza was the daughter of Russell Hawlader who lived in a rented house in DC road area in Shibchar municipality.

Police and local sources said Mahfuza went to a neighbour's house in the afternoon. At one point, a fire broke out at their kitchen, leaving her dead.

On information, Shibchar police and Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed there and doused the fire after 30 minutes of effort.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station (OC) Miraz Hossain said police recovered the body, and they are investigating the matter.







