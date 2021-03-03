‘Robber’ lynched in Dinajpur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Mar 2: A suspected robber was killed in a mob beating in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Ziarul, 30, hailed from Shibganj Upazila of the district.

Police sources said 10-12 robbers were preparing to rob cows in Harirampur Union around 5am.

Sensing the presence of robbers, locals chased them and managed to catch Ziarul.

They gave him a good trashing, leaving him critically injured.

On information, police went to the spot and rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Ziarul dead.

Madhyapara police investigation centre in-charge Sirujul Islam confirmed the matter.












