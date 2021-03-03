Video
Home Countryside

‘Robber’ lynched in Dinajpur

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Mar 2: A suspected robber was killed in a mob beating in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Deceased Ziarul, 30, hailed from Shibganj Upazila of the district.
Police sources said 10-12 robbers were preparing to rob cows in Harirampur Union around 5am.
Sensing the presence of robbers, locals chased them and managed to catch Ziarul.
They gave him a good trashing, leaving him critically injured.
On information, police went to the spot and rushed him to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Ziarul dead.
Madhyapara police investigation centre in-charge Sirujul Islam confirmed the matter.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
