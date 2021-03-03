Four kill selves in 4 districts

Four people including two women and a child allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Khagrachhari, Patuakhali, Jamalpur and Barishal, in three days.

KHAGRACHHARI: An 11-year-old child reportedly committed suicide in the district on Monday afternoon after her mother scolded him over not going to madrasa.

Deceased Md Yasin was the son of Md Munsur Ali, a resident of Tulabil area in Manikchhari Upazila. He was a student of Darussunnah Hafezia Madarasa in Sadar Upazila. Police and local sources said Yasin's mother slapped and scolded him in the afternoon as he did not go to madrasa.

Later, Yasin hanged himself at home. Family members rushed him to hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikchhari Police Station (PS) Amir Hossain said they recovered the body and sent it to District Hospital morgue.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Masuma, 26, was the wife of Jamal Fakir of Pashchim Bilbilas Village in the upazila. Local sources said an altercation took place in between the couple over their daughter's education in the morning.

As a sequel to it, Masuma drank pesticide.

Later, she was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Bauphal PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in Sarishabari Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Hasan Mia, 15, was the son of Shaheed Ali, a resident of Shimlapalli Purbopara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hasan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at early hours.

Sarishabari PS OC (Investigation) Rashedul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known yet.

BARISHAL: A female college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Antu Akhter was the daughter of Ayub Ali of East Pangsha Village under Madabpasha Union in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader at Kashipur Girls' College in the area. Police and local sources said Antu hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known yet.









