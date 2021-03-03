

Young voters urged to exercise their rights for strengthening democracy

The day was observed with a view to spreading awareness among the youth about democracy, election and voting rights.

The speakers at the discussion meetings called upon the young voters to exercise their voting rights for nurturing democracy and strengthening democratic rights.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, the district election office under the Election Commission (EC) organised different programmes.

The day's programme began through releasing balloons on the premises of district election office in the morning. Later, a discussion meeting was also held on the premises of the office in limited form due to the situation caused by corona pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the programme as chief guest while Election Officer Md. Abdul Mottalib presided over the function.

Earlier, Sadar Upazila Election Officer Abdul Latif made a welcome speech at the function.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the observance of the day is a time-befitting decision of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hassina.

The DC also said the EC is playing a significant and responsible role to hold elections in every phase, including local government and the national elections of the country.

Later, smart cards were distributed to the people who became voters in 2019.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, balloons and pigeons were released from in front of the DC office in the district.

At that time, DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mashrukur Rahman, BPM (Bar), Additional Deputy Magistrate Abdullah Al Mashud, District Election Officer (DEC) Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Sadar Upazila Youth Development Officer Z.A Sahadat Hossain, Sadar Upazila Election Officer Md. Sihab Uddin, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Jamal Uddin, Sadar Upazila Rural Poverty Alleviation Officer Md Moshiur Rahman Khan, Upazila Resource Centre Inspector Samsad Jahan were present.

KHULNA: Marking the day, Khulna Regional EC Office organised different programmes including discussion meeting in limited scale due to coronavirus pandemic situation.

The divisional and district level government officials, students,

youths, representatives of NGOs, socio-cultural, professional and human rights organisations participated in the discussion.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting in the conference room of the EC as chief guest.

Additional Regional Election Commissioner Md Abdus Salek presided over the discussion while Khulna Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Subash Chandra Saha, Khulna Additional Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Fazlur Rahman, Additional DC Mohammad Yousup Ali, addressed the meeting as special guests. Senior District Election Officer M Mazharul Islam delivered the welcome speech.

Mayor Khaleque termed the observance of the day as a time-befitting decision of the government as the basic foundation of the democratic culture and development remained hidden in the day's theme.

He also urged the officials concerned for ensuring enlistment of

every new voter and creating mass public awareness so that every voter would come to the polling centres for casting their votes to strengthen democracy in the country.

The speakers thanked the present government to launch observance of the day aiming at inspiring youths to become voters and exercise their voting rights to infuse democratic culture in them.

Later, KCC Mayor handed over Smart NID cards to some new voters. The Mayor inaugurated the day by releasing balloons in the sky.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, EC office organised a programme on its office premises.

In the morning, Smart Voter Cards were distributed among the newly registered voters.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Chawdhury Rowshon Islam and Additional SP (Crime and Administration) were present as chief and special guest respectively at the function.

DEC Khan Abi Shahariar Khan and other election officials were also present.











