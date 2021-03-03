Myanmar police fire stun grenades as ASEAN to pressure junta over coup

YANGON, Mar 2: Myanmar police opened fire on Tuesday to disperse crowds protesting against a military coup as foreign ministers of neighbouring countries prepared to hold talks with the junta in a bid to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.

The talks, to be held in a video call, will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1, unleashing anger and mass street protests across the country.

Hundreds of protesters, many wearing hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, had gathered behind barricades in different parts of the main city of Yangon to chant slogans against military rule.

"If we're oppressed, there will be an explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in four different parts of the city.

There were no reports of injuries in Yangon but four people were wounded in the northwestern town of Kale, where police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd after protesters threw things at advancing police, a witnesses said. "They were acting like they were in a war zone," a teacher at the protest said of the police. "I feel very angry and sad at the same time."

The teacher, who declined to be identified, said as well as the four wounded by live ammunition, several people were hurt by rubber bullets. Hospitals and police in the area could not be reached for comment. Military spokesmen did not answer telephone calls.

At least 21 protesters have been killed since the turmoil began. The army has said one policemen was killed. The coup halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be frank when they meet by video call on Tuesday and will tell a representative of Myanmar's junta that they are appalled by the violence.

In a television interview late on Monday, Balakrishnan said ASEAN would encourage dialogue between Suu Kyi and the generals. "They need to talk, and we need to help bring them together," he said. -REUTERS