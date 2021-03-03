Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar police fire stun grenades as ASEAN to pressure junta over coup

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

YANGON, Mar 2: Myanmar police opened fire on Tuesday to disperse crowds protesting against a military coup as foreign ministers of neighbouring countries prepared to hold talks with the junta in a bid to find a peaceful way out of the crisis.
The talks, to be held in a video call, will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1, unleashing anger and mass street protests across the country.
Hundreds of protesters, many wearing hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, had gathered behind barricades in different parts of the main city of Yangon to chant slogans against military rule.
"If we're oppressed, there will be an explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in four different parts of the city.
There were no reports of injuries in Yangon but four people were wounded in the northwestern town of Kale, where police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd after protesters threw things at advancing police, a witnesses said. "They were acting like they were in a war zone," a teacher at the protest said of the police. "I feel very angry and sad at the same time."
The teacher, who declined to be identified, said as well as the four wounded by live ammunition, several people were hurt by rubber bullets. Hospitals and police in the area could not be reached for comment. Military spokesmen did not answer telephone calls.
At least 21 protesters have been killed since the turmoil began. The army has said one policemen was killed. The coup halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.
Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be frank when they meet by video call on Tuesday and will tell a representative of Myanmar's junta that they are appalled by the violence.
In a television interview late on Monday, Balakrishnan said ASEAN would encourage dialogue between Suu Kyi and the generals. "They need to talk, and we need to help bring them together," he said.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar police fire stun grenades as ASEAN to pressure junta over coup
Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday
All 279 kidnapped Nigeria schoolgirls freed
West sanctions don’t work
47 HK dissidents charged
India urged to shelter Rohingya
ASEAN to meet on Myanmar
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft