Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday

Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday

MOSCOW, Mar 2: Mikhail Gorbachev, the historic reformer who presided over the collapse of the Soviet Union, marked his 90th birthday in quarantine Tuesday and like everyone else is "tired" of virus restrictions, his spokesman said.
Congratulations poured in from around the world, with President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel all sending their best wishes, he added.
"He is in quarantine in hospital for the duration of the pandemic," Vladimir Polyakov, spokesman for the Gorbachev Foundation, told AFP.
"He is tired of this, like the rest of us."
In power between 1985 and 1991, Gorbachev pushed for reforms to achieve "glasnost" (openness) and "perestroika" (restructuring) but his policies eventually led to the demise of the Soviet Union.
After the Berlin Wall fell, he won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for "the radical changes in East-West relations."
Gorbachev, the first Russian leader to reach the age of 90, will mark his birthday with family and friends and has already received a "heap" of messages from around the world, his spokesman said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar police fire stun grenades as ASEAN to pressure junta over coup
Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, marks 90th birthday
All 279 kidnapped Nigeria schoolgirls freed
West sanctions don’t work
47 HK dissidents charged
India urged to shelter Rohingya
ASEAN to meet on Myanmar
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft