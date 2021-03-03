Video
Home Foreign News

All 279 kidnapped Nigeria schoolgirls freed

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

GUSAU, Mar 2: All 279 girls kidnapped from their boarding school in northern Nigeria have been released and are on government premises, the local governor told AFP on Tuesday.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed "overwhelming joy" over the release of the girls from days of captivity, vowing tougher action against kidnappers.
Nigeria has been rocked by four mass abductions of students in less than three months, sparking widespread anger against the government and memories of the 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls in Chibok, in the country's east, that shocked the world.
"I am happy to announce that the girls are free," Dr. Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, told an AFP journalist early Tuesday. "They have just arrived in the government house and are in good health."
An AFP reporter saw hundreds of girls wearing hijabs, gathered at the government premises.    -AFP


