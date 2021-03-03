Video
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Street children are prone to drug addiction

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Children huddled in a corner huffing plastic bags is a common sight in Dhaka City. They collects scrap materials in many areas of the capital. Many of such street children are addicted to various kinds of drugs- primarily sniffing glue used for repairing leather or rubber products colloquially called 'Dandy'. Street children also consume cannabis, cigarette and other drugs. They also work as couriers of drugs between dealers and buyers. In most cases, local drug dealers have a stronger influence on them, and it is easier to peddle drugs using children.

A decade's ago survey conducted by Shishu Adhikar Forum shows that 85% of street children are addicted to drugs. But there is no recent, complete census of homeless children and the number of them who are being exposed to drug abuse. As their addiction is not as severe as adults, they can be treated receiving isolated rehabilitation and psychological counselling from professionals.

Since the management of addicted children is different, it is risky to allow them to stay with other kids. Therefore, authorities concerned should take proper initiative to introduce a large scale service on rehabilitation for the drug addicted street children and to keep the children circumscribed from drugs on the streets.
Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi.



