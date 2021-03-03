

Ananta Ahmed



It is widely accepted that such building is so efficient and reliant on renewable sources that the total energy it needs is equal to or less than the renewable energy produced at the site. Some organizations also call these structures 'zero-carbon buildings' because the total carbon dioxide emissions equal zero or a negative value.



What Are the Benefits of a Zero-Energy Building?

When people think of the advantages of a net-zero building, the energy savings often come to mind first. Eliminating one's dependence on the electrical grid is also appealing, especially for individuals who are concerned about price fluctuations. Speaking of the grid, if a zero-energy building produces more energy than necessary, occupants can sell the excess to power companies as an income-generating activity.



Buildings account for around 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions globally, and carbon dioxide is one of the most common of them. Therefore, a zero-carbon building could mean that structures earn a better reputation by helping the planet instead of hurting it.



Moreover, if a brand commits to reaching a zero-energy milestone by a specified time, it could become a leader for other commercial entities to follow. Fulfilling that role could be crucial if a company's target audience is especially eco-conscious or the brand has made previous efforts towards sustainability and wants to maximize them.



Net-Zero energy building: Everyone should know

The quest to erect more net-zero buildings is not without its difficulties. One issue is that some corporations want to get behind a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 or 2050, but not all of them agree on what net-zero means. The definition given earlier in this guide is a frequently used one, but it still hasn't achieved universal acceptance.



Relatedly, there is no single method for verifying and certifying greenhouse gas reductions achieved through net-zero emissions. Coming up with one would help companies figure out what they're doing well and where there's room for improvement.



People have complained that it's fine to have net-zero goals, but the aspirations fall apart when companies don't have a well-defined game plan for reaching that distant objective. For example, Rio Tinto is a mining company that will make a $1 billion investment over five years to meet climate goals.



However, if a person or company is genuinely interested in moving ahead with net-zero buildings, they must try to focus on what's within their capacity to do. It's impossible to make every resident or country promise to work towards a particular energy generation or emissions objective. Fortunately, committed people and brands can still make impressive progress through diligent dedication.



Steps people can take

If a person is interested in living in a zero-energy home, they must decide what steps they're willing to take to make that happen. One option is to work with a zero-energy builder who can either create a residence from the ground up or retrofit an existing one.



Another necessity is to decide whether the net-zero definition only extends to energy use or goes beyond. For example, some people bring other aspects, such as water and waste, into their zero-energy plans. In that case, a person has what's sometimes called a net-zero-passive house. A passive house is not necessarily net-zero, but the term refers to making the house have as small of an ecological footprint as possible. As such, net-zero and passivity go together well.



Some local authorities also realize that it's not feasible to expect commercial entities to meet a net-zero goal right away. In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, members of the city council unanimously passed measure to make all of the area's new or renovated government buildings net-zero ready. In essence, that means they'll meet a standard that enables using very little energy. Then, over a year, that usage is offset via a connection to an on-site or local energy source. Such an approach shows that city officials aren't trying to do everything at once, but they're laying the groundwork for meaningful, timely improvements.



Even if people are not at the point where they're directly associated with net-zero buildings, they can still show their support for them. Since many countries have set goals to reduce emissions, leaders will need to assess how buildings fit into their respective targets. Making a net-zero building requires extensive planning.

Ananta Ahmed, International Green Building Expert, Faculty member of US Green Building Council









