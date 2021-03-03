Effectiveness and safety measures of stimulus packages



ATM Rezaul Hoque



Effectiveness of executing the stimulus packages mainly depend upon three important and critical issues. These are suitability, identification of target population and distribution plan. Firstly, Bangladesh's policymakers have announced the crisis-phase support as soon as the pandemic hit on a specific sector of the economy. Secondly, the government has selected different sectors for support through an assessment of the sectoral suffering and necessitate.



In both the cases, Bangladesh is well accomplished by executing a muscular policy. Like liquidity support in refinancing scheme for the agriculture sector, low-income farmers and small traders, loans for job creation, government subsidy for interest waiver of delayed bank loans etc.



Thirdly, however, not all sectors have been able to access the allocated funds with the same success because of the distribution fairness. The selection criterion of the beneficiary of this support has been weighed down with challenges by wrong target. There is also a need to have strong supervision and monitoring of disbursing support to avoid the risk of maintaining default.



In sight of the second wave of the pandemic, Bangladesh has announced a second round of stimulus packages. The second stimulus package amounts to Tk. 1,200 crore. All disadvantaged elderly people, widows and female divorcees in the country's 150 upazilas will be brought under the package, which will be implemented in fiscal year 2021-2022. In this case Bangladesh's policy makers should keep a sharp look-out on those who remained outside of the supports in the first round and this stimulus should be utilized for economic stimulation in the long-run.



Therefore, countries like Bangladesh who are occupying limited resources should focus on the following special aspects during disbursement of stimulus packages in this pandemic:



1. Public expenditure should be increased on healthcare and education sectors for improving the quality of human capital and ensuring social protection. Because, the health and education crisis in Bangladesh is high as the country is already observing troublesome health and education related impacts of Covid-19.



2. Government investment should provide special focus on technology and innovation so that, it could strengthen better quality of services.



3. The disbursement of the funds for sectors like export-oriented and different industries that needs to pull through the losses during the pandemic should be prompt and need based. The quick fund disbursement would have a positive impact on the ongoing recovery process of the economy. Interest-free fund for the export sector should also be ensured.



4. The packages should be provided in the form of low-cost loans to micro, small, medium and large industries so that it could restore employment opportunities. The stimulus packages should point toward the way of employment generation and protection.



5. The government should include agricultural subsidy in a stimulus package so that it could ensure the food security issue in the wake of the pandemic. The free distribution of food materials to the people who became jobless during this pandemic should be ensured through the packages.



Again, in order to address the food security problem of the poor and vulnerable people there is a need for efficient supervision - who will get the money and assistance and how.



6. Government investment should be such that it could support the sustainable economic recovery and would help small businesses as well as low-income communities.



7. The stimulus packages should be implemented by both government and private banks as per the direction of Bangladesh Bank.



8. The package will ensure the compensation of the front line personnel who are risking their lives, if they fell sick or die. Special honorarium for doctors, nurses and health workers, who are directly involved with the treatment of Covid-19 patients should be emphasized.



9. Since all the major economic activities in the country have been severely affected there should have some policy measures by the Bangladesh Bank to increase cash flow in the economy.



It is also necessary to grant a grace period for the borrowers to repay the debt, implying that they will start paying back the borrowed money in installments to the government from a convenient period of receiving the money.



10. The major part of the stimulus package in Bangladesh is credit-based. Therefore,it should be kept in mind that large stimulus packages are likely to be unproductive if they are associated with poor carrying out, unplanned allocation of funds, and weak liability. Therefore, it is necessary to verify entities so that they can get authentication certificates from a prescribed authority.



11. There is also a need for dedicated skylight of facilities for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises so that they could have easy access to the banking channel to avail the subsidized loans.



12. Loan defaulting increases thescarcity of loanable funds and it eventually cause a liquidity crisis. This creates a threat to the borrowing ability of banks. If it happens for a long time then possibility to collect the stimulus money back, there is a threat of a long term liquidity problem in the economy and the banks and other financial institutions may be discouraged. The policy makers should keep in mind this issue while disbursing the packages.



Therefore, clearness and responsibility should be ensured in the implementation of the stimulus package. Without proper monitoring of the exploit and running of stimulus package funds, its purpose will remain intangible.

Professor Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University







