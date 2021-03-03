Book on Corona tale launched

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the life and ways of living globally. Bangladesh Health Watch's convener, adviser and founding Dean of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury, along with his family, friends and colleagues, has captured the transformation in Bangladesh and vividly penned it in the canvas of a book titled 'Corona Tale: A Bangladeshi family's pen-war against the pandemic', read a press release.

The cover of the book was unveiled virtually on Sunday. Former Adviser to the Caretaker Government Rasheda K Choudhury, Litterateur and Dhaka University English Department Professor Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam, Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research of Kolkata Professor Dr Abhijit Chowdhury, Former President of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Rashid-e-Mahboob and Economist and Former Adviser to the Caretaker Government Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, among others, were present on the occasion as speakers with eminent Economist and Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad in the chair.

Dean of Brac James P Grant School of Public Health Dr Sabina Faiz Rashid delivered welcome speech.

The book is published by Anyaprokash and is available at www.rokomari.com.