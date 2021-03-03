Video
OIC team reaffirms support to BD in ICJ case

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday reaffirmed that it is beside the Bangladesh government and will continue to support Bangladesh in the ICJ case.
The visiting OIC delegation, led by its Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Youssef Aldobeay announced the OIC's commitment while they met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam at their offices and discussed the issues.
 "OIC reiterated its full solidarity with Bangladesh for providing shelter to more than 1 million forcibly-displaced Myanmar nationals," a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.
 During separate meetings, the OIC delegation deeply appreciated the government of Bangladesh for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Rohingyas.
The OIC also reaffirmed that it is beside the Bangladesh government and will continue to support Bangladesh in the ICJ case and appreciated it for the arrangements at Bhasan Char for the Rohingyas.
 It particularly praised the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, referring her as the "Mother of Humanity", the release said. They applauded the initiatives taken by Bangladesh in relation to Bhashan Char, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 The Foreign Minister welcomed the OIC delegation to Bangladesh and briefed the delegation on the overall construction of Bhashan Char's infrastructure which will now be used as a relocation centre for around 100,000 Rohingya.
He urged the OIC delegation to strengthen their efforts in relation to early repatriation of the Rohingya people who are currently taking shelter in Bangladesh.
Referring to his recent visit to the USA, the Foreign Minister mentioned his proposal to the Secretary of State to appoint a Special Envoy on Rohingyas who will focus on the Rohingya issue and coordinate their efforts for their repatriation.


