Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:44 AM
BNP acting chair Tarique sued under DSA by DU BCL leader

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

A Chhatra League leader filed a case against Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for declaring late president Ziaur Rahman 'the father of Bangladeshi nationalism.'
The case was filed on February 25 with Shahbagh Police Station.  Muhammad Zahidul Islam, a leader of Dhaka University Shahidullah Hall unit of BCL.
Sajjadur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna division, said the student of Dhaka University filed a case where Tarique Rahman's name was mentioned.  The police are investigating the matter, he added. The plaintiff said Tarique Rahman, in the meeting, provided this fabricated and false information with the intention of destabilising Bangladesh. He tried to distort history by spreading misleading information about the Father of the Nation.
The case alleges that his deliberate distortion of history will derail the law and order by confusing people.
According to the case statement, Tarique Rahman at a rally in London on the occasion of the 41st founding anniversary of the BNP, said, "Can we take a decision today that our leader Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman is the father of Bangladeshi nationalism?"
In the interest of maintaining law and order, it is necessary to take legal action against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his supporters for spreading rumours, added the statement.


