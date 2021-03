Chattogram, Mar 2: Two workers went missing as a stone-laden vessel sank in the Karnaphuli River at Kalarpole in Patiya upazila in Chattogram district on Tuesday.

Those went missing are Abul kalam Munshi and Rahmat Ali.

Biplab Kumar Nath, an official of Chattogram Fire Service, said the vessel carrying 700 tonnes of stone sank in the river around 9:30am after it hit a pillar of Kalarpole Bridge in Murari canal of Patiya upazila. -UNB