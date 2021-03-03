Death anniv



Today is the 19th death anniversary of Syed Md Habibul Haque, founder managing director of Crystal Insurance Company Ltd, says a press release.He was a resident of Chakher of Barisal.Habibul Haque passed away on March 3, 2002 at Sikder Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. He was a prominent personality, who contributed to the development of the country's insurance industry.The board of directors, shareholders, executives and employees of the company offered prayers for the eternal peace of his departed soul.