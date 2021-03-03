

Kazi Akram Uddin gets Best Taxpayer Award

On behalf of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, acting Company Secretary of Standard Bank Ltd Md. Ali Reza received the award at a function at NBR Office, Dhaka recently. International Director of Lions Clubs International and Chairman of Standard Bank Ltd Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed has been given the "Best Income Taxpayer Award" in the fiscal year 2019- 20, says a press release.Industrialist, former president of FBCCI, Member of the Advisory Council of Bangladesh Awami League, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Industry and Commerce of Bangladesh Awami League Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was also recognized as a long-time income taxpayer at the Dhaka City Corporation at the same event.On behalf of Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, acting Company Secretary of Standard Bank Ltd Md. Ali Reza received the award at a function at NBR Office, Dhaka recently.