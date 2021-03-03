Banking Events

National Housing Authority Chairman Md. Delwar Haidar and One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam jointly inaugurating One Bank Grihayan Bhaban sub-branch under its Mirpur Branch at Grihayan Bhaban, Segunbagicha, Dhaka recently. From this sub-branch National Housing Authority as well as customers will get all kinds of banking facilities. Senior officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion. photo: BankIn presence of Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim - Premier Bank Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin and SKS Foundation Chief Executive and Member Secretary Rasel Ahmed Liton exchanging documents after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective institutions. Senior officials also attended the event held in the city recently. Premier Bank and SKS Foundation signed this MoU to provide agriculture loan to farmers and holders of small and marginal agriculture business and low-income professionals in rural area through Micro Finance Institute (MFI) Linkage. photo: BankMutual Trust Bank (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman and DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Ltd Director and COO M Manjur Morshed exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their high officials at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, Gulshan 1, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement MTB is expected to further strengthen its money laundering and terrorist financing risk management infrastructure with the deployment of this solution. photo: Bank