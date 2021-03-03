Video
Shirin Akter Shela, new face of Amisheé

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

Shirin Akter Shela

Shirin Akter Shela

Nestled in the heart of Gulshan, luxury fine jewelry brand Amisheé is excited to announce the stunning Shirin Akter Shela as the new face. She is confident, she is the symbol of beauty and brilliance, she is the epitome of magnificence.
Crowned as the Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019, she is the ideal embodiment of the Amisheé brand and its values.
The winner of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019 exudes such confidence and glamour which perfectly reflects the fineness possessed by Amisheé's brand.
The star is studying applied Physics at Dhaka University and is currently in her third year, says a press release.
Talking about the association, Shirin Akter Shila said: "It's an honour for me to be associated with an iconic brand like Amisheé, a pioneer in the jewelry industry that is in absolute harmony with the ever-changing international trends and fashion, marked by impeccable quality, style and unmatched aesthetics.
" I'm delighted to be a part of the brand's legacy! I'm super excited and totally looking forward to unveiling my looks in the months to come!"
Commenting on the association, Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director of the brand said, "It's an immense pleasure for Amisheé to have Shirin as the face of our brand. Her beauty and talent has added exuberance to each shot, perfectly highlighting and complimenting the brand's endowment."
"Shirin's freshness and charm made her instantly appealing to us as a brand. Her charisma and confident persona oozes in every frame making her a delight to watch. She's the one to look out for and Amisheé is excited to be a part of this journey", she added.
Amisheé is a fine jewelry label for those who are bold, deliberate and always go for the truest of quality to be kept with them forever. Amisheé provides its customers with the luxury to find their own perfect piece from a wide range of finely crafted modern yet intricate collections.
They also offer the clients to create and customise their own masterpieces. Regardless of how they choose to do it, they help everyone pick spectacular jewelry. From traditional solitaire diamonds to semi-precious stones to more extravagant elements, they continue to successfully source, design, and create desired pieces for all.


