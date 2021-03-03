

CHB Engineering got ISO certifications

Unicert Managing Director Abdul Kader and Asia Region Director M Liaquat Ali, CHB Engineering Chairman Asif Rahman were the present in the certification ceremony held at later's office in the capital, said a news release.

CHB Engineering provides an integrated approach to fa�ade engineering from design to construction inclusive of post-completion assessment.

Unicert provides services to government and private organizations worldwide related to certification, inspection, testing and training on conformity assessments focused on key dynamics that shape organizational behavior.

It recognises outstanding achievements and commitment of CHB to international standards in building technology it was awarded with the ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018.

















CHB Engineering, a concern of CHB Building Technologies has recently been awarded with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications from United Certification Services Limited - Unicert.Unicert Managing Director Abdul Kader and Asia Region Director M Liaquat Ali, CHB Engineering Chairman Asif Rahman were the present in the certification ceremony held at later's office in the capital, said a news release.CHB Engineering provides an integrated approach to fa�ade engineering from design to construction inclusive of post-completion assessment.Unicert provides services to government and private organizations worldwide related to certification, inspection, testing and training on conformity assessments focused on key dynamics that shape organizational behavior.It recognises outstanding achievements and commitment of CHB to international standards in building technology it was awarded with the ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018.