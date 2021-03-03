Video
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Home Business

Daraz brings Hero Bangladesh on board

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Country's largest e-commerce platform Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) has recently signed an agreement with renowned motorcycle brand Hero Bangladesh.
Under the agreement signed at Nitol Niloy Tower, Hero's motorcycles willbe available online on Daraz marketplace, says a press release.
From now onwards, all the available Models will be on display for sale at Daraz. Moreover, the all new "Hero Thriller 160" will also be available soon. Bike enthusiasts can buy these models from Daraz with hassle-free payment method & 0% EMI facilities with selected banks.
Daraz's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq shared, "This is another milestone for both Daraz and Hero Bangladesh."
Hero MotoCorp, which made its debut in Bangladesh for distribution of two-wheeler motorcycles a few years ago, started by rolling out eleven popular motorcycles and scooters to be initially marketed through fifty outlets.
It has been a big step in the expansion of Hero MotoCorp in the Asian markets. The list of Hero Bikes in Bangladesh includes the trendy and stylish - Hero Glamour, a power-packed performer - Hero Hunk, and the first bike with i3s technology - Hero Achiever - among other popular Hero motorcycles. A first-of-its-kind initiative, Hero Motorcycles, sold in Bangladesh, is offering a 5-year warranty on all the Hero Bikes.
Now, these mind-blowing motorcycles will be available for purchase at Daraz, which will definitely add to the experience of the shopaholics.
Senior officials from Daraz and Hero Bangladesh were present on the event.


