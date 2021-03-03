

ICMAB elect new office bearers

The Institute has also elected Md. Mamunur Rashid Md. Munirul Islam as Vice Presidents and A.K.M. Kamruzzaman as Treasurer.

Prior to his new role, Abu Bakar Siddique was the Vice-President of the Institute for the last year.

Siddique, a veteran Fellow Member of the Institute, has been serving as Executive Vice President and CFO, Kohinoor Chemical Co. (BD) Ltd and Group Reedisha.

He is an Independent Director and Chairman Audit Committee of Renwick Jajneswar & Co. (BD) Ltd. He served as Chief Executive as a Director of ICMAB. He was also the Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of the Institute. He was born in Sonapur, under Sonagazi Upazilla, Feni District.

Md. Mamunur Rashid is currently working as Deputy Managing Director at X-Index Companies. He is an Independent Director of West Zone Power Distribution Co. Ltd. and currently serving as Vice President of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA) and the General body member of FBCCI.

Md. Munirul Islam is currently working as Head of Human Resources (HR), Aristopharma Limited. He served the Institute as Secretary for 2020 and Council member for several terms. He was also the Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB. He is the founding President of Bangladesh Pharma HR Society (BPHRS) and Director of Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization (FBHRO).

Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin is currently working as Additional Commissioner of Customs and VAT, National Board of Revenue (NBR). He was also the Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB. He served the Institute as Council member for last terms two.

A.K.M. Kamruzzaman has been serving as Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Operations LankaBangla Finance Limited. He was also the Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB.





