Vivo launches gaming phone Y20G

Vivo announced the launch of its budget gaming phone Y20G for Bangladesh market on Monday. The latest entry in the brand's youth oriented Y series, Y20G is equipped with a gaming processor and fast charging.

Available to buyers throughout the country from retailers and vivo exclusive stores, Y20G is meant for a user-base that likes to play games on their smartphones and still want to use their device for day-to-day activities without having to carry around a power bank.

The smartphone is available for Tk17990 throughout the country at various authorized vivo outlets and the e-commerce site named Pickaboo, G&G, Othoba, Robi-Shop.























