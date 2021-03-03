Video
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Asia markets mixed on renewed fears over valuations

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, March 2: Asian markets struggled Tuesday to maintain a global rebound from last week's rout as the improving economic outlook and vaccine rollouts were offset by lingering worries that valuations may have run too far.
US lawmakers' push to get Joe Biden's huge stimulus through Congress in the next two weeks and Wall Street's powerful lead -- driven by a rally in tech firms -- were not enough to keep spirits up, with inflation fears also hanging in the background.
A ramping-up of immunisations, falling infection rates, government and central bank support and the easing of lockdown measures have fanned expectations that the global economy will enjoy a blistering recovery this year and next, helping propel equities to record or multi-year highs.
But the bright-eyed optimism has given way in recent weeks to worries that the so-called reflation trade will send prices soaring and force officials at the Federal Reserve and elsewhere to wind in their ultra-easy monetary conditions, including lifting interest rates.
And the rise of yields in government bonds in the US and other key economies last week sparked a mini meltdown, which was exacerbated by profit-taking as investors considered some gains to have run a little too far.
However, a stabilisation in the bond market Friday and Monday appeared to have staunched the bleeding for now, while analysts said worries over a surge in inflation and rate cuts were overdone.
And in an interview, top Fed official Thomas Barkin reiterated the message from his bank colleagues that the rise in yields was nothing to be worried about.
"In fact, I would be disappointed if we didn't see yields... rise as the outlook improves," he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.
"If the driver is -- as it seems to be -- news about vaccines, or news about the health of the economy, or news about fiscal stimulus, then I think it's a natural reaction."    -AFP


