Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:42 AM
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors take fresh stakes

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as investors took fresj stakes on prospective sjhares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 81.44 points or 1.50 per cent to 5,508 while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, moved up  38.75 points to 2,108 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 16.66 points to 1,245 at the close of the trading..
Turnover also increased to Tk 8.34 billion, up 35 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.60 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 359 issues traded, 233 advanced, 42 declined and 84 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. Market operators said bargain hunters showed their buying appetite on sector-specific issues which saw price erosion in the past few trading sessions.
The top positive index contributors were Robi, Beximco, Beximco Pharma, BATBC and LankaBangla Finance, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.
Business conglomerate Beximco Group companies continued to rise with the heavyweight drug maker Beximco Pharma shares soared 6.70 per cent and Beximco gained 2.52 per cent.
British American Tobacco Bangladesh topped the turnover chart ahead of a record date with shares worth about Tk 1.05 billion changing hands, followed by Beximco (Tk 984 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 633 million), Robi (Tk 546 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 339 million).
Peninsula Chittagong was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Padma Life Insurance was the worst loser, losing 3.72 per cent.
A total number of 156,394 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 216.95 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,722 billion on Tuesday, up from Tk 4,671 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) soared 329 points to 16,016 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 196 points to close at 9,656.
Of the issues traded, 168 gained, 27 declined and 45 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 11.86 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 334 million.


