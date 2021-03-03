Akber Hakim to lead BPCCI for another term

Akber Hakim has been re-elected as President of Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI) in its recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Meanwhile, Shams Mahmud elected as Vice President of the Chamber. Jubayer Ahmed and Maksuda Khan Misha were elected as Director Finance and Director Operations respectively.

Other members of the board are Humayun Rashid, N.K.A. Mobin, Dr. M. Masrur Reaz and Salauddin Chowdhury, Imran Ahmed, Waqar Ahmad Chowdhury, Tanvir Khan, Mir Anisuzzaman, S.M. Rahman, Khorshed Alam and Anisuzzaman.

The meeting was also attended by Engr. Rashed Maksud Khan, Mr. M. A. Awwal, Mr. Asif Ibrahim among others. Mr. Marco C. Vidal, Chargé d'affaires and Ms. Christian Hope V. Reyes, Third Secretary and Vice Consul, of the Philippines Embassy in Dhaka were also present as special guests.

Re-elected President of BPCCI Akber Hakim expressed 'Cautious Optimism' in re-engaging and bolstering trade and economic ties between the two friendly countries in this era of the New Normal and expressed great hope that the second half of this year will see marked changes with the successful rollout of vaccines everywhere.



















