Private sector is for cost efficient power generation



Humayun Rashid

Humayun Rashid, Managing Director and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Energypac- one of the leading private sector power producers in the country - made the observation recently while talking with the Daily Observer on the state of the private sector power generation in Bangladesh.

He said currently IPPs are supplying 40 percent of the nation's total power demand while government owned companies are supplying 60 percent including imports. Energypac since its establishment in 1982, the company is always focused on developing the country's power sector.

To a question why half of the country's power plants are sitting idle, he said, "Around 60 percent of gas-based power plants in the country, especially those in public sector are facing supply crunch. Owing to interrupted LNG supply, those power plants largely remain grounded.

He said "It's a big thing to assess which fuel based power generation would take place in coming days."

He said Energypac is very efficient power producer and playing pivotal role in meeting the government's target of meeting electricity demand. He said his plants are cost efficient and simultaneously works for efficient transmission and distribution.

He said the government is spending more on power plants but private sector is saving money providing per kilowatt power at cheaper prices than in public sector.

He said Energypac is also manufacturing electrical goods, distribution and protection equipment since 1986. It has long experience in the power sector and making significant contribution in terms of job creation and introducing innovation in power sector.

Humayun Rashid said they are working with renewable energy and more active on issues related to energy savings and efficiency. His company produces energy-efficient light and a pioneer manufacturer of energy-efficient fans and lamps in Bangladesh.

He said the country's dependence on solar energy will increase as it is also growing around the world. So instead of renewable energy, we would say that more focus should increasingly go on attaining energy- efficiency.

Humayun Rashid said problems are many and challenges are big to sustain business and make investment profitable. He said government's help and close cooperation is important to make it to happen.

He said the big problem to secure more investment and FDI lies with bureaucracy. If bureaucracy is not reformed, then investment in the private sector will not get boost.

So the government must take steps to improve business climate so that young investors don't have to run from one office to another for the license. Unless improvements are made, BIDA piloted reforms will go in vain.

So there should be a private-sector friendly government that will simplify business processes, introduce one-stop service to ease business set up and attract more investments.

He said he is totally committed to good governance within the organization. "Energypac is an employee-owned company, which means the employees are also owners. Five board members are not family members and the company has also independent directors.

He said the company is working with raising energy efficiency, more efficient engineering and innovative products in the electrical and mechanical related sectors.

Keeping future per capita energy consumption in mind, his company is working with all segments of the industry from power generation to transmission, distribution, instrumentation, and protection, he said.











