BSTI asks media to downplay ads on carbonated beverage

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) asked all electronic and print media and manufacturers to refrain from misleading advertisements on carbonated beverages.

BSTI gave the call in a letter recently issued in this respect, said a press release on Monday.

As per the letter, although the carbonated beverage is a mandatory product of BSTI its energy product like 'Energy Drinks' is not a mandatory BSTI product.

Bangladesh Standards (BDS) has not been formulated on energy drinks and BSTI has not issued any Certification Marks (CM) license in favor of such products.

Electronic and print media often broadcast a variety of interesting and attractive advertisements on energy drinks- if you drink such products, you can get super power- which is misleading.

Young people are more attracted to such advertisements and may face various problems by drinking those.

Some reputed companies have taken the CM license from BSTI in favor of carbonated beverage products and are advertising in various electronic and print media in such a way as to motivate the consumers to adopt carbonated beverages as energy drinks that is a form of dishonesty, the release added.











