Business Event

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan and BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum meet Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury at the latter's office on Tuesday. They resolved that the country needs more private sector-friendly policies and joint research for bringing more success for the BEZA. BEZA Executive Chairman informed that BEZA has already received more that $20 billion of investment and the figure is going reach $30 billion soon. Terming Mirersarai EZ as a Game Changer, he shared that land allocation is almost exhausted in this Zone. Considering the potential, the areas of the Zone can be increased further encompassing Companigong, Sitakunda, Sandip, Hatia and so on.