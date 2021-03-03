Video
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Business

BD Capital Market Fair to be held in London on Oct 10

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Capital Market Fair (BCMF) is scheduled to be held in London, the home of the largest Bengali community outside of Bangladesh and West Bengal, on Sunday, October this year.
The BCMF organiser Curry Life Events is collaborating with top British Bangladeshi businesses, trade organisations and potential investors for BCMF and exclusive business to business meetings over four days for the participating delegates from 9-12 October at the BCMF 2021. The third edition of the Capital Market Fair in London will be aimed exclusively at expatriate Bangladeshis living across the UK, offering a platform for Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) members to promote their products and services.
CEO of the Curry Life Media Group and BCMF, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "The fair is expected to give access to the Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) living in Britain and the EU to source some of the most desired investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
"We had a fantastic Fairs in 2011 and 2012 where thousands of people attended and invested through brokerage houses and banks. We are hoping next Fair will attract more people given incentives being offered to NRBs, digital developments and recent positive reforms to protect investors in Bangladesh."
"As we come out from the global pandemic, I think this will be an attractive opportunity NRBs and foreign investors to consider BCMF as an attractive investment platform", added Mr Ahmed. Bangladesh continues to thrive economically, despite the expected downturn from COVID-19.
Last year, HSBC assessed Bangladesh as the biggest mover in global GDP rankings, up from 42 to 26, by 2030. The Asian Development Bank has also identified Bangladesh as the fastest growing major economy in Asia.
The Royal Lancaster Hotel, a five stars luxurious venue at Central London overlooking the Hyde Park has been selected for the fair, which is within the walking distance of the heart of London's Oxford Street. The fair venue is well connected and very accessible with all major public transports and just above the Underground station of Lancaster Gate.
The organiser of this fair will invite a select group of bank and stockbrokers from DSE and CSE with clear track record and credibility to showcase their products and services to British Bangladeshis in the UK.
At the same time, the organiser intends to generate absolute confidence in the minds of the investors willing to invest in the capital market in Bangladesh, according to a press release.


