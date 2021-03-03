Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘NBR to support raw material imports for local industries’

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem   on Tuesday said that the existing government support measures ranging from import of raw materials to others would continue to help flourishing local industries.
"One of the main targets of NBR is helping flourishing of industries and protecting their interests alongside collecting revenues," he said.
The NBR chairman said this while addressing a pre-budget meeting for the next fiscal year (FY22) with the leaders of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association at the NBR building in the city's Segunbagicha area on Monday.
Muneem said, "For this, we're lending support to those areas where local industries will be able to do much better, import substitute system will develop and conservation of local currency and generating more employments will be ensured," he added.
He said the revenue board always gives priority to the valuable suggestions from the business community about import of raw materials and other products as well as on VAT to protect the interest of the local industries.
Muneem, also the Senior Secretary of the Internal Resources Division, mentioned that such pre-budget meetings are being held every year with the business community so that decisions could be taken for the sake of development of the local industries.
Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association president M Sirazul Islam Molla placed a demand to the government for bringing down the import duty on raw materials of ceramic products to five percent.
He informed that there are some 68 ceramic industries in the country meeting 90 per cent of the local demand with a total investment of around Taka 9,000 crore and thus saving huge foreign currency.
"This labour-intensive industry is suitable for our country, but around 90 percent of its raw materials are imported from abroad. We're not being able to compete fully with our foreign competitors due to high duty imposed on import of raw materials," he said.
Sirazul said various raw materials like zirconium silicate, printing ink, nano chemicals and calcium used in this industry are mostly import dependent and maximum 90 percent duty is imposed on these items.
The Association president said that once upon a time ceramic was totally import dependent, but now around 80 to 90 percent of the overall demand of ceramic products are being met from the local industries.
He however, suggested for increasing duty on import of foreign ceramic products to safeguard the local industries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kazi Akram Uddin gets Best Taxpayer Award
Banking Events
Shirin Akter Shela, new face of Amisheé
CHB Engineering got ISO certifications
Indian firm to set up Rs1b electric vehicle plant in BD
BD to buy 3 LNG cargoes from spot market in April
Daraz brings Hero Bangladesh on board
MetLife makes insurance more inclusive for BD people


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft