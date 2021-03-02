

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Sonali Bank Ltd Chief Financial Officer Subash Chandra Das at a ceremony organised at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in Dhaka recently.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC and Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Secretary of ministry of commerce were present, among others on the occasion among others.









