Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has awarded Sonali Bank Limited with its Best Corporate Award- 2019 Silver (Second) award in the state-run bank category, says a press release.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Sonali Bank Ltd Chief Financial Officer Subash Chandra Das at a ceremony organised at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in Dhaka recently.
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC and Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Secretary of ministry of commerce were present, among others on the occasion among others.