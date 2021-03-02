Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award

Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB)      has awarded Sonali Bank Limited with its Best Corporate Award- 2019 Silver (Second) award in the state-run bank category, says a press release.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Sonali Bank Ltd Chief Financial Officer Subash Chandra Das at a ceremony organised at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in Dhaka recently.
Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of BSEC and Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Secretary of ministry of commerce were present, among others on the occasion among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
‘BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challenges’
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft