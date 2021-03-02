Video
Home Business

‘BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challenges’

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To ensure business continuity following the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, BUILD (Business Initiative Leading Development) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), organized a virtual workshop on Health Safety Guidelines for Business Continuity and Trade Facilitation during COVID-19 for Dhaka Custom House on Sunday.
This initiative is supported by Bangladesh Investment Climate Fund II, which is implemented by the IFC, World Bank Group and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
The objectives of the workshop were to sensitize concerned service providers  and service takers to maintain health safety measures to run businesses even in the post-COVID stage to mitigate export losses.
Muhammed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Commissioner, Custom House, Dhaka highlighted steps taken by the Dhaka Customs for smooth and effective implementation of their daily tasks while maintaining health safety protocol.
The Custom House clears 3,000-4,000 bill of ladings (B/L) everyday while minimizing risks and ensuring quality so that COVID exemptions are not abused. He stated that in order to maintain export and import growth as well as manage the supply chain, they worked hard so that revenue collection does not fall. Because of their sincerity, import growth has remained steady. In the beginning BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum welcomed the participants and mentioned that the likely losses of export earnings annually for the country could be about $7 billion after the LDC graduation by 2026.
"We need to be prepared for that and start working in a coordinated manner to stave off the potential negative impact," she said.
She also referred that the revenue collection in different heads such as supplementary duty, export and VAT at domestic stage has been reduced in the month of December 2020 compared to those in the corresponding month of 2019.
The worst sufferers are the small entrepreneurs while there was a decline in turnover tax of 31% in the corresponding period as mentioned above. She added that we need to apply the double speed strategy to overcome the challenges at the COVID recovery stage.
Nusrat Nahid, Private Sector Specialist, International Finance Corporation, made a presentation highlighting issues of health safety and informed about the impacts of the COVID-19 in trade. She stressed upon the need to maintain different health and safety guidelines even after the roll-out of the vaccines.  
She also requested the relevant stakeholders to maintain these health guidelines whenever they visit the respective Custom Houses. She also showcased some audiovisuals on health safety guidelines which was prepared after carefully reviewing all the different health protocols and guidelines issued by the Government of Bangladesh, NBR and WHO.
She requested for further circulation of the AVs through different customs houses for educating the customs personnel, service providers and other relevant front liners which will save them from this deadly pandemic.
Dr. Mohammad Abul Hasnat, International Public Health Specialist, Ivan Peterson, Consultant of IFC, Kabir Ahmed, President, BAFFA, Bashir Ullah Bhuiyan, an importer, Sultanul islam Tarek, Nixon Box Ind. Ltd  also spoke among others.


