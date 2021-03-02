Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19

DUBAI, March 1: Emirates passengers can now purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their economy class flights.

It comes as passengers seek out more space on planes amid a pandemic that is forcing airlines to re-think the entire flying experience

The Dubai carrier said the new scheme will be offered to all economy class customers with a confirmed booking, but there will be no option to pre-book the empty seats.

Customers can only purchase the seats, which cost $55 to $165, upon airport check-in.

Emirates said the move was based on customer feedback, particularly on seeking extra privacy and space while flying economy class.

Customers who are likely to purchase extra seats include couples, parents traveling with in-lap infants, and those who want to be socially distant while travelling amid the pandemic. —Arab News

















