Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Pakistan set to get three new airlines

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

DUBAI, March 1: Q-Airlines, Fly Jinnah and Jet Green Airlines are in the process of seeking regulatory approvals.
Three new airlines have sought regulatory approval from Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to launch operations.
The scrutiny of two airlines - Q-Airlines and Fly Jinnah - has been completed while Jet Green Airlines is still going through the process. Following the completion of scrutiny, the applications would be sent to Aviation Division and then to the federal cabinet for final approvals, ARY News said.
Following the approvals of the three carrier, this will take the number of private carriers operating in the country to six, catering 217 million population.
Airblue, SereneAir and AirSial are the three airlines already operating in the country. National carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the largest and oldest carrier in the country.
The Islamabad-based SereneAir operated a number of repatriation flights last year to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the UAE.
It is mandatory for new carriers to operate domestic flights for at least one year with three aircraft before they are allow to launch international operations.
SereneAir has already received necessary approvals from the UAE and Saudi authorities to launch commercial operations with maiden flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Jeddah and Riyadh.
    —Khaleej Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
â€˜BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challengesâ€™
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing peopleâ€™s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNPâ€™s independenceâ€™s function opening by â€˜a convictâ€™
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabiâ€™s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
Iâ€™ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomatsâ€™ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft