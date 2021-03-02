Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA

MUMBAI, March 1: Global airlines' passenger revenue was set back by about 73 per cent year-on-year in Q420 as the recovery in air travel demand stalled, according to the initial sample of airlines' data tracked by International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its January 2021 airlines financial monitor.

Airlines' top priority has been cutting costs since the beginning of pandemic and significant progress has been made on reducing fixed/ semi-fixed costs, said there report . ``Airlines in our sample reduced maintenance and employment costs respectively by 54per cent and 39per cent in 4Q20 vs 4Q19,'' it said.However, the decline in operating costs (-45per cent) was much lower compared to the loss in revenues (-67per cent). "The year 2021 will also be a challenging year and airlines will look for cost cutting measures until the recovery starts with the opening up of international markets,'' said the report.

But cargo revenues were strong, a growth of 53per cent year-on-year, what with capacity limitations keeping cargo yields at elevated levels. As for passenger revenue, global base passenger yields (in US$, excluding ancillary revenues) trended downwards in November and December as airlines tried to stimulate stagnating demand due to rising travel restrictions. Global base passenger yields are 2per cent lower than their level a year ago in December, said the report. While economy cabin yields trended downwards, premium passenger yields improved in December. However, the premium passenger yields were still 4.0per cent below their level a year ago since their decline during the lockdown period was sharper than that in the economy cabin yield. —TNN











