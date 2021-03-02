Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend

The board of directors of Unilever Consumer Care has recommended 440 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2020.

The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on April 29 at 11:00am using the digital platform.

The record date on March 23, the company said in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday.

The earnings per share of the multinational company plunged by over 46 per cent to 43.94 for the year ended on December 31, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

In 2019, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 81.83.

The company has also reported net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 123.08 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 46.36 for the year ended on December 31, 2020 as against Tk 132.14 and Tk 82.84 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The company said the reduction in profit mainly resulted from lower sales caused by raw materials' supply shortage due to the pandemic, inflation of key raw materials' price and rise in duty on Dry Mix Ingredients (15 per cent to 25 per cent) partly offset by savings from marketing and operating expenses.

Reduction in 2020 NAV resulted mainly due to reduction in cash balance resulting from lower profit, partly offset by improvement in working capital, said the company.

NOCFPS reduced in 2020 due to lower profit and higher tax payment partially offset by higher interest received, it added.

Unilever Group acquired GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Bangladesh in 2020 with a value of more than Tk 20 billion and renamed it as Unilever Consumer Care. It is now a part of Unilever Group focusing on consumer healthcare nutrition business.

In July last year, GlaxoSmithKline (Bangladesh) Ltd changed to Unilever Consumer Care Ltd and also switched to food and allied from pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Its paid-up capital is Tk 120.46 million and authorised capital is Tk 200 million while total number of securities is 12.04 million.

As of January 2021, out of the total shares of Unilever Consumer Care, its sponsors and directors hold 90.51 per cent, institutional investors 5.15 per cent, foreign investors 0.34 per cent and general investors 4.0 per cent shares.
















