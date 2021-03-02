Video
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Live Technologies brings Bangla browser Duronto

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Leading tech Live Technologies with the association of Robi, the leading digital services provider, has introduced the first-ever Bangla browser named "Duronto" in the market on International Mother Language Day.
Duronto is the first Bangladeshi browser with full options in the Bangla language, offering entertainment features like live TV, video, audio song, FM radio, sports, and many more infotainment contents readily available on the internet. Users can find all the useful National and international website links from this browser, says a press release.
The browser consumes less data by blocking unwanted advertisements. It is available in both mobile and desktop versions. It has an incognito mode, in-page searching, offline use, offline video/image save, data-sharing options.  
Besides this, people can use the dark mode while browsing at night. Managing Director of Live Technologies Md. Sharif Ahmed said,: "To encourage people to browse in the Bengali language, we are introducing 'DataBack Offer.' To avail of this offer, one must create a user profile in the browser.We will calculate the browser usage time and will give them points based on the usage. After collecting a good number of issues, users can buy Data packages with that."
"We already know that our government encouraged us to send text messages in Bengali. Keeping that in mind, we would also like to encourage people to browse with our mother language, Bengali."- quoted  Md. Sharif Ahmed. The browser is available for download from the Google PlayStore (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=bd.com.duronto.browser) and the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/duronto-browser/id1554054216).
Apart from that, anyone can browse this website from desktop from the link below-https://duronto.com.bd/,at free of cost.


