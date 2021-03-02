Video
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:02 PM
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

ACI Motors displays agri-machineries at Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

ACI Motors displays agri-machineries at Rangpur

ACI Motors displays agri-machineries at Rangpur

A regional workshop was conducted at the auditorium of Rangpur District Council on Saturday to inform the people about the Tk 3,020 crore Farm Mechanization Project, undertaken by the government to develop and accelerate the agriculture sector of the country.
On the workshop, Md. Mesbahul Islam, Senior Secretary, Agriculture Ministry was present as the chief guest. Md Asadullah, Director-General, Department of Agriculture Extension was present as the special guest.
Moreover, Md. Benojir Alam, Project Director, Farm Mechanization Project, and other higher officials of DAE were present at the event, in which ACI Motors, the leading agricultural machinery supplier of the country, displayed the Japanese Yanmar Combine Harvester along with other modern agricultural machineries.
The displayed machinery includes Japanese rice and wheat cutting, threshing, cleaning, and bagging machine Yanmar Combine Harvester & transplanting machine Yanmar Rice Transplanter.
Besides, Yanmar Service Express Van had been displayed that would provide on the spot service in the Haor and, other areas of the country.
ACI Motors has been working for the last 12 years to mechanize the agriculture sector of Bangladesh.
They are working on new ideas so that they can reach out to the maximum number of people with these advanced and high-quality agricultural machinery.
They made a revolution in the agriculture sector of Bangladesh by distributing more than 750 Yanmar Combine Harvesters in 2020 when the Covid-19 situation was very critical. Moreover, ACI Motors is ensuring countrywide after-sales service by utilizing the strong network and manpower it has.   


