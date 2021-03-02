

ACI Motors displays agri-machineries at Rangpur

On the workshop, Md. Mesbahul Islam, Senior Secretary, Agriculture Ministry was present as the chief guest. Md Asadullah, Director-General, Department of Agriculture Extension was present as the special guest.

Moreover, Md. Benojir Alam, Project Director, Farm Mechanization Project, and other higher officials of DAE were present at the event, in which ACI Motors, the leading agricultural machinery supplier of the country, displayed the Japanese Yanmar Combine Harvester along with other modern agricultural machineries.

The displayed machinery includes Japanese rice and wheat cutting, threshing, cleaning, and bagging machine Yanmar Combine Harvester & transplanting machine Yanmar Rice Transplanter.

Besides, Yanmar Service Express Van had been displayed that would provide on the spot service in the Haor and, other areas of the country.

ACI Motors has been working for the last 12 years to mechanize the agriculture sector of Bangladesh.

They are working on new ideas so that they can reach out to the maximum number of people with these advanced and high-quality agricultural machinery.

They made a revolution in the agriculture sector of Bangladesh by distributing more than 750 Yanmar Combine Harvesters in 2020 when the Covid-19 situation was very critical. Moreover, ACI Motors is ensuring countrywide after-sales service by utilizing the strong network and manpower it has.





