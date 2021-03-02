Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Business Events

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Business Events

Business Events

Bima Mela : Officials and employees at the head office of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC) held a colorful rally to mark the National Insurance Day on March 1 with the slogan `Mujibborsher Angikar, Bima Howk Sobar.' The rally paraded through different thoroughfare and   ended in front of the head office.

Business Events

Business Events

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handing over 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2019' to Doreen Power Generations and Systems Limited Chief Financial Officer Afroz Alam at an event at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
‘BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challenges’
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing people’s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNP’s independence’s function opening by ‘a convict’
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
I’ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft