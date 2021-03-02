Business Events

Bima Mela : Officials and employees at the head office of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC) held a colorful rally to mark the National Insurance Day on March 1 with the slogan `Mujibborsher Angikar, Bima Howk Sobar.' The rally paraded through different thoroughfare and ended in front of the head office.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handing over 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2019' to Doreen Power Generations and Systems Limited Chief Financial Officer Afroz Alam at an event at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.