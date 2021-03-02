Doreen Power wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2019

Doreen Power Generation and Systems Limited won the 'ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2019' for its highly transparent and efficient financial statements and expertise in corporate governance.

The company received the award for the second time from ICMAB in the power generation category, says a press release.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) hosted the awards ceremony on Thursday at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present at the ceremony as the Chief Guest and delivered the award to Afroz Alam, Chief Financial Officer of Doreen Power Generations and Systems Limited.

AKM Delowar Hossain, president of SAFA, was present at the award-giving ceremony as a special guest.

BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam, along with Dr. Md. Zafar Uddin Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, also joined the function.

Mostafa Moin, chief executive officer of Doreen Power, Iqbal Hossain, chief administrative officer of the company, and Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan FCS, the company secretary of Doreen Power, were also present at the programme along with other senior officials.



