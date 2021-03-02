Video
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:01 PM
Business

Chinaâ€™s furtive bitcoin trade heats up again

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

SHANGHAI, March 1: Bitcoin's 300per cent price surge since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and capital outflows as volatility spikes.
China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017, smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90per cent of global bitcoin trading.
Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi and OKEx. Once-dormant Chinese trading chatrooms on social media have become busier.
"I've come to look for investment opportunities," said Paris Chang, who opened an account last month at cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Brushing aside worries over the volatility and the recent sell-off, he said: "This market is for the big hearts."    —Reuters


