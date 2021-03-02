Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Biden backs Amazon workersâ€™ right to unionize

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WASHINGTON, March 1: US President Joe Biden on Sunday backed the right of Amazon workers to unionize, but stopped short of explicitly encouraging them to form a union.
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama began voting in February on whether to form the first American union at the e-commerce giant that could pave the way for further unionization in the US at one of the world's most powerful companies.
"Workers in Alabama and all across America are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace," Biden said in a video posted to Twitter. "This is vitally important -- a vitally important choice."
"There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda," he said. "Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union."
Amazon does not officially oppose unions but it has campaigned against efforts by staff at the warehouse in Bessemer to unionize.
In addition to flyers posted in bathrooms, it has held meetings to make the case against unions and even launched a website arguing that a union is unnecessary.
There have been a series of protests around the United States on safety and working conditions at Amazon, with the pandemic increasing pressure on its distribution network even as profits soar.
The company -- helmed by the world's richest person, Jeff Bezos -- has maintained that it has invested billions in worker safety even as it has boosted the number of its employees.
It is unclear how many of the Bessemer employees support a union, with the count expected to begin on March 30.
If a majority vote in favor, they will automatically be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) but will only become full members after approval of a new company contract, negotiated between the union and Amazon.
"As President Biden points out, the best way for working people to protect themselves and their families is by organizing into unions," RWDSU head Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement.
Biden cultivated a pro-organized labor image and played up his working class background while campaigning for office, although he had previously avoided addressing the Bessemer efforts to unionize.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
â€˜BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challengesâ€™
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing peopleâ€™s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNPâ€™s independenceâ€™s function opening by â€˜a convictâ€™
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabiâ€™s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
Iâ€™ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomatsâ€™ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft