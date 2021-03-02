Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

UK to give £12b to new Infrastructure Bank

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, March 1: Britain is to launch a new Infrastructure Bank with £12 billion ($17 bn, 14 bn euros) in capital and £10 billion in government guarantees, the Treasury said Saturday, aimed at kickstarting the economy.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the initial funding at Wednesday's Budget and the bank will launch in spring, the Treasury said.
"Britain's businesses and the Great British public deserve world-class infrastructure and that is exactly what this new Bank will help us deliver for them," Sunak was quoted as saying. The bank is set to finance private sector projects in the green economy, focusing on areas such as carbon capture and renewable energy.
It will also provide loans to local authorities at low interest rates to support "complex infrastructure projects."
The Treasury said the Bank would unlock billions more in private finance to support a £40 billion infrastructure investment to "fire up the economy" and help reach commitments on net zero emissions and reducing regional deprivation.
The announcement comes as Britain's economy has been hard-hit by pandemic lockdowns.
Analysts expect unemployment to surge when the UK government's furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions in the private sector ends -- as currently planned -- at the end of April.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
â€˜BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challengesâ€™
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing peopleâ€™s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNPâ€™s independenceâ€™s function opening by â€˜a convictâ€™
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabiâ€™s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
Iâ€™ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomatsâ€™ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft