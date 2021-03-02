Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 March, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Oil jumps on vaccine optimism, US stimulus

Published : Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Oil jumps on vaccine optimism, US stimulus

Oil jumps on vaccine optimism, US stimulus

LONDON, March 1: Oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday, supported by optimism over COVID-19 vaccinations, a US stimulus package and growing factory activity in Europe despite restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus.
Brent crude was up $1.08 or 1.7per cent to $65.50 per barrel by 0959 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $1.04 or 1.7per cent to $62.54 a barrel.
Both contracts finished February 18per cent higher.
"The three major supportive factors are the prevalent vaccine rollouts, the optimism about economic growth and the view that the oil balance will get tighter as a result of the first two points," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.
Also supporting oil was a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by the US House of Representatives on Saturday.
If approved by the Senate, the stimulus package would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households and small businesses, which will have a direct impact on energy demand.
The approval of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot also buoyed the economic outlook.
Manufacturing data from around the world were mixed.
China's factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, but German activity hit its highest level in more than three years, brightening the outlook for Europe's largest economy.
Euro zone factory activity raced along in February thanks to soaring demand.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back into the market.
ING analysts said OPEC+ will need to be careful to avoid surprising traders by releasing too much supply back into the market.
"There is a large amount of speculative money in oil at the moment, so they will want to avoid any action that will see (those investors) running for the exit," the analysts said.
Separately, Iran on Sunday dismissed the idea of opening talks with the United States and the European Union to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift unilateral sanctions that have sharply reduced Iran's oil exports.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank gets ICMAB Silver award
Banking Events
â€˜BD needs to be ready to face post-LDC graduation challengesâ€™
Emirates flyers can now purchase entire rows amid C-19
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: Report
Pakistan set to get three new airlines
Airline pax revenue falls 73pc in Q420: IATA
Unilever Consumer Care declares 440pc dividend


Latest News
Govt is prioritizing peopleâ€™s food, housing, vaccination: PM
Quader condemns BNPâ€™s independenceâ€™s function opening by â€˜a convictâ€™
BBC reporter detained by Ethiopian military
Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes
Google Workspace getting major overhaul
Amazon set to open first checkout-free grocery store in UK
Abu Dhabiâ€™s de facto ruler consolidates control over ADNOC
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Most Read News
Iâ€™ve become a scapegoat: Samia
Police bar left student alliances' bid to besiege Home Ministry
PM urges companies to motivate people about insurance
BNP wins mayoral post in Bogura
Erfan Salim cleared from drug charges
School teacher's hanging body recovered in Jhenidah
Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid
Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art
Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomatsâ€™ jt statement
Rare turtle lays 27 eggs in Bagerhat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft