Construction of Naogaon Textile Institute at final stage

RAJSHAHI, March 1: Construction works of textile institute at Manda in Naogaon are on final stage aimed at creating skilled manpower for the country's textile and jute sector which are growing fast in the region.

Initiated by the ministry of textile and jute, the project titled "Shaheed Kamruzzaman Textile Institute" is being implemented by Bangladesh Army with an estimated cost of around Taka 156.77 crore. Construction of such a type of technical institute is the first ever in the region.

Being built on five acres of land adjacent to Ferry Ghat area under Manda Upazila in Naogaon district, the institute will contribute a lot towards economic development including poverty reduction through enriching the recruitment sector of competent manpower in both home and abroad.

Detailing a salient feature of the institute, Project Director Abdur Raquib here told BSS that it will conduct diploma-in-textile engineering courses regularly side by side with operating many other trainings related to the field.

As a whole, the institute is intended to generate skilled human resources that will play a pivotal role to reduce national level poverty.

Construction works of a six-storied academic building, a six-storied male students' hostel, a three-storied female students' hostel, a three-storied staff' dormitory and another three-storied officers' dormitory are on the final touch.

Besides, necessary infrastructure development works including spinning shed, dyeing shed, weaving and knitting shed, workshop-cum-library and principal quarter are also progressing fast.

Around 93 percent works of various infrastructure development and construction have, so far, been completed.

Upon its successful implementation within the next couple of months, the institute will create scopes of obtaining textile engineering courses for many of the interested students.

Talking to BSS, Manda Upazila Chairman Sarder Jasim Uddin said the institute will open up a new door of transforming the interested students into a competent workforce for the textile and jute industrial sector. —BSS







