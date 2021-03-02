BB asks Nagad, bKash to stop mudslinging thru media

The central bank has asked the mobile financial service (MFS) providers Nagad and bKash to comply with government publicity policy and stay away from spreading disinformation against each other.

The instructions came in a meeting with the two MFS providers recently after it came to the notice of Bangladesh Bank that Nagad is demeaning bKash's chief executive officer in media advertisements ans videos and bKash in retailing vice versa.

The two MFS providers are spreading misinformation against each other by violating the publicity policy of the information ministry, said a top central bank official seeking anonymity. "In future, we will make a policy to stop such propaganda," he said in this connection.

They have been warned that BB will take action against them if they are not running their business in ful compliance of the central bank's regulatory framework, he said.

"The central bank will take step against such activities of Nagad and bKash in the light of the government's publicity policy," said Md. Serajul Islam, BB's spokesperson.

BB will issue a guideline for MFS providers' publicity and advertisement material, he added.

"The banking sector regulator asked all MFS providers not to attack one another in their business campaigns," Nagad told The Daily Observer.

"We are not spreading any propaganda," Shamsuddin Haider, head of corporate communications of bKash, told The Daily Observer. "We are operating our mobile financial service under the guideline of Bangladesh Bank and complying with all its instructions," he added.













